May 1, 2020 / 5:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 1

    May 1 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 80 points lower at
5,821 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.

    * GREGGS: British baker and takeaway food group Greggs - famed for
its sausage rolls and vegan snacks - has changed its mind about reopening 20
shops next week, fearing crowds of customers could gather, it said on Thursday.
  
    * IAG: IAG-owned British Airways is seeking to lay off a quarter of
its pilots as it slashes costs to weather the coronavirus crisis, according to a
letter sent to their union and seen by Reuters.
    * CORONAVIRUS: Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday Britain was now
past the peak of its coronavirus outbreak and promised to set out a plan next
week on how the country might start gradually returning to normal life.

    * BREXIT: Britain is confident it can get a deal on its future ties with the
European Union if Brussels starts treating it as an independent negotiator, a
source close to the British negotiating team said on Thursday.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Friday, extending the previous session's gains, as
major producers began output cuts to offset a slump in fuel demand triggered by
the coronavirus pandemic, while data showed U.S. crude inventories grew less
than expected.
    * GOLD: Gold prices gained on Friday as bleak U.S. data highlighted the
economic impact of the coronavirus, but the metal was on track to post its
biggest weekly decline in more than a month on hopes that the countries under
lockdown will ease restrictions soon.
    * The UK blue-chip index fell 3.5% on Thursday after oil giant Royal
Dutch Shell cut its dividend for the first time since World War Two to
cope with the fallout of the coronavirus crisis, prompting an 11% plunge its
shares.
    
 Royal Bank of Scotland              Q1 2020 Interim Management Statement
 
    
