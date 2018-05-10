FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2018

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 10

    May 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen adding 0.2
percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.     
    * Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc's Chief Operating Officer Simon Kirby will
leave the company in June as the British manufacturer looks to streamline its
business.
    * Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc said on Wednesday it had agreed
to pay $4.9 billion to resolve a U.S. Department of Justice probe into its
structuring and sale of mortgage-backed securities ahead of the 2008 financial
crisis.
    * Gold prices steadied on Thursday as the dollar held firm near its 2018
peak on strong U.S. bond yields, with investors also keeping an eye out for any
further impact from U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of a
nuclear deal with Iran.
    * Oil prices clocked up more multi-year highs on Thursday as traders
adjusted to the prospects of renewed U.S. sanctions against major crude exporter
Iran amid an already tightening market.
    * EX-DIVS: Admiral Group, BP, Centrica,
GlaxoSmithKline,  Royal Dutch Shell, Sage Group will
trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming
22.9 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations 
    * The UK blue chip index closed 1.3 percent higher at 7662.52 on Wednesday,
driven up by oil stocks, which rose after the U.S. decision to pull out of the
Iran nuclear deal sent crude prices soaring.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Superdry PLC                         Full Year 2018 Trading Update
 WM Morrison Supermarkets             Q1 2019 Trading Update
 Barratt Developments                 Trading Update
 Derwent London PLC                   Q1 2018 Business Update
 TP ICAP PLC                          Trading Update
 BT Group PLC                         Q4 2018 Trading Update
 RSA Insurance Group                  Q1 2018 Trading Update
 Next PLC                             Q1 2018 Trading Update
 ITV PLC                              Q1 2018 Trading Update
 Vesuvius PLC                         Q1 2018 Trading Update
 
        
 (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)
