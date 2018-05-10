UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 10

May 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen adding 0.2 percent on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc's Chief Operating Officer Simon Kirby will leave the company in June as the British manufacturer looks to streamline its business. * Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc said on Wednesday it had agreed to pay $4.9 billion to resolve a U.S. Department of Justice probe into its structuring and sale of mortgage-backed securities ahead of the 2008 financial crisis. * Gold prices steadied on Thursday as the dollar held firm near its 2018 peak on strong U.S. bond yields, with investors also keeping an eye out for any further impact from U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of a nuclear deal with Iran. * Oil prices clocked up more multi-year highs on Thursday as traders adjusted to the prospects of renewed U.S. sanctions against major crude exporter Iran amid an already tightening market. * EX-DIVS: Admiral Group, BP, Centrica, GlaxoSmithKline, Royal Dutch Shell, Sage Group will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 22.9 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations * The UK blue chip index closed 1.3 percent higher at 7662.52 on Wednesday, driven up by oil stocks, which rose after the U.S. decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal sent crude prices soaring. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Superdry PLC Full Year 2018 Trading Update WM Morrison Supermarkets Q1 2019 Trading Update Barratt Developments Trading Update Derwent London PLC Q1 2018 Business Update TP ICAP PLC Trading Update BT Group PLC Q4 2018 Trading Update RSA Insurance Group Q1 2018 Trading Update Next PLC Q1 2018 Trading Update ITV PLC Q1 2018 Trading Update Vesuvius PLC Q1 2018 Trading Update TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)