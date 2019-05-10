UK stocks- Factors to watch on May 10

May 10 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 22 points higher at 7,229 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * BARCLAYS, RBS, HSBC: Barclays, HSBC, and Royal Bank of Scotland are among banks facing fines by EU antitrust regulators in coming weeks for rigging the multi-trillion dollar foreign exchange market, two people familiar with the matter said. * BAE SYSTEMS: Leading British defence firm BAE Systems said it was working with the government to deliver its contracts with Saudi Arabia after Germany extended its ban on exporting arms to the country. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell has plans to invest about $2 billion per year in Brazil through 2025, Chief Executive Ben van Beurden told newspaper Valor Econômico in an exclusive interview. * OIL: Oil prices pared earlier gains on Friday, following U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff increase on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods took effect, escalating the trade dispute between the world's two biggest economies and oil consumers. * GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Friday, drawing support from increased trade tensions after U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff increase on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods took effect, putting the bullion on track for a weekly gain. * The UK blue chip index lost 0.9 percent and was set for its steepest weekly fall since early December on Thursday, as markets remained wary of tariff hike as trade talks between the United States and China resumed in Washington. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Lonmin Half Year Earnings Release Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Q1 Earnings Release IAG Q1 Earnings Release BBA Aviation Trading Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)