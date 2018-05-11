UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 11

May 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 14 points at 7,715 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * SHELL: Equatorial Guinea is in talks to sell liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply from its Punta Europa project to independent and state-backed oil companies and traders from 2020 as it winds down an exclusive deal with Royal Dutch Shell Plc. * HITACHI: The British government has proposed to arrange all 2 trillion yen ($18.28 billion) in loans that Hitachi Ltd needs to build a nuclear power plant in Wales, the Nikkei business daily reported. * GELNCORE: Glencore was temporarily barred from the S&P Global Platts price assessment process for fuel oil cargoes starting at the end of April. * SIG: Shareholders at SIG Plc have overwhelmingly rejected the reappointment of Deloitte as its auditor months after the company said profits for years had been overstated, the Times reported. bit.ly/2G5ShJF * PURPLEBRICKS: Online estate agents eMoov and Tepilo are in talks about a ‎merger that would pave the way for the creation of a rival to Purplebricks Group Plc, Sky News reported. bit.ly/2K6DsZK * BOVIS HOMES: Homebuilding firm Bovis Homes Group Plc is at the centre of a new row after an investigation found that some customers had allegedly been offered rewards in return for completing positive satisfaction surveys, Independent reported. ind.pn/2IBz5ZA * OIL: Prices on Friday dipped away from multi-year highs reached the previous session on hopes that alternative supplies could replace a looming drop in Iranian exports when U.S. sanctions against Tehran are re-imposed. * GOLD: Prices were steady in early trade on Friday, as the dollar held below its 2018 highs against a basket of currencies after softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent higher at 7,700.97 points on Thursday, after a decision by the Bank of England to keep rates on hold pushed sterling lower, while shares in Royal Bank of Scotland surged after it settled a probe in the United States. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: TalkTalk Telecom Full-Year Earnings Release BBA Aviation PLC Q1 2018 Trading Statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)