May 11, 2018 / 5:40 AM / in 2 hours

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 11

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    May 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 14
points at 7,715 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.    
    * SHELL: Equatorial Guinea is in talks to sell liquefied natural gas (LNG)
supply from its Punta Europa project to independent and state-backed oil
companies and traders from 2020 as it winds down an exclusive deal with Royal
Dutch Shell Plc.
    * HITACHI: The British government has proposed to arrange all 2 trillion yen
($18.28 billion) in loans that Hitachi Ltd needs to build a nuclear
power plant in Wales, the Nikkei business daily reported.
    * GELNCORE: Glencore was temporarily barred from the S&P Global
Platts price assessment process for fuel oil cargoes starting at the
end of April.
    * SIG: Shareholders at SIG Plc have overwhelmingly rejected the
reappointment of Deloitte as its auditor months after the company said profits
for years had been overstated, the Times reported. bit.ly/2G5ShJF
    * PURPLEBRICKS: Online estate agents eMoov and Tepilo are in talks about a
‎merger that would pave the way for the creation of a rival to Purplebricks
Group Plc, Sky News reported. bit.ly/2K6DsZK
 
    * BOVIS HOMES: Homebuilding firm Bovis Homes Group Plc is at the
centre of a new row after an investigation found that some customers had
allegedly been offered rewards in return for completing positive satisfaction
surveys, Independent reported. ind.pn/2IBz5ZA
    * OIL: Prices on Friday dipped away from multi-year highs reached the
previous session on hopes that alternative supplies could replace a looming drop
in Iranian exports when U.S. sanctions against Tehran are re-imposed.

    * GOLD: Prices were steady in early trade on Friday, as the dollar held
below its 2018 highs against a basket of currencies after softer-than-expected
U.S. inflation data.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.5 percent higher at 7,700.97 points on
Thursday, after a decision by the Bank of England to keep rates on hold pushed
sterling lower, while shares in Royal Bank of Scotland surged after it
settled a probe in the United States.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 TalkTalk Telecom              Full-Year Earnings Release
 BBA Aviation PLC              Q1 2018 Trading Statement
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)
