Earnings Season
May 11, 2020 / 5:03 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 11

3 Min Read

    May 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening 47 points higher on Monday, according to financial
bookmakers.
    
    * FURLOUGHS: Britain's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme is
set to be extended until the end of September, at a reduced rate
of 60 percent, while also topping up the pay packets of staff
brought back to work on a part-time basis, The Telegraph
reported late on Sunday.
    * RETAILERS: British retailers have warned the government
that its business bailout package of reliefs, grants and loans
will not be sufficient to stop the "imminent collapse of many
businesses".
    * LOCKDOWN: The coronavirus lockdown will not end yet,
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday, urging
people to "stay alert" to the risks as he outlined plans to
begin slowly easing measures that have closed much of the
economy for seven weeks.
    * BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS : Volumes on BP Midstream Partners
LP's onshore U.S. oil pipelines began to fall late in
the first quarter as demand destruction caused by the
coronavirus pandemic began to take hold, officials with the
company said on Friday.
    * OIL: Oil prices slid nearly $1 a barrel as concern over a
persistent glut and economic gloom caused by the coronavirus
pandemic combined to cancel out support from supply cuts at some
of the world's top producers.
    * GOLD: Gold prices rose, holding above the key $1,700 per
ounce support level, as a new wave of coronavirus infections in
some countries raised expectations of further stimulus measures
and lower interest rates.
    * Britain's stock markets ended a shortened week on a
positive note on Thursday as a surprise rise in Chinese exports
fed into hopes for a swift recovery from a coronavirus-led
recession.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 EI Group                    HY Earnings Release
 Dignity                     Trading Update
 Diploma                     HY Results
 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on:    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below