UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 12

May 12 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 18 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc's joint-venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery is operating at 87% of its 275,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) capacity because of low demand brought on by the coronavirus epidemic, said sources familiar with plant operations. * CARBON EMISSIONS: None of the big oil companies currently meet U.N. targets to limit global warming despite the most ambitious targets set by Royal Dutch Shell and Eni , investors managing $19 trillion said. * CORONAVIRUS: Britain published guidance on Monday on how employers should begin cautiously re-opening the economy, including advice on re-designed workspaces and staggered shift systems. * GOLD: Gold rose as the metal's safe-haven appeal was boosted by growing worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections after some countries reported a jump in new cases, although a stronger dollar capped the gains. * METALS: Shanghai lead hit a two-month high and prices in London climbed to their highest in three weeks, boosted by signs of a decline in inventories in the coming sessions. * OIL: Oil futures rose, boosted by an unexpected commitment from Saudi Arabia to deepen production cuts in June to help drain the glut in the global market that has grown as the coronavirus pandemic crushed fuel demand. * London's FTSE 100 closed marginally higher on Monday, on optimism about the United Kingdom's plans to gradually ease some coronavirus-induced curbs but investors remained wary of it potentially setting off a second wave of new infections. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Land Securities Full Year 2020 Release Vodafone Group Full Year 2020 Release * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)