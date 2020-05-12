Earnings Season
May 12, 2020 / 5:21 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 12

3 Min Read

    May 12 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening 18 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial
bookmakers. 
    
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc's joint-venture Deer
Park, Texas, refinery is operating at 87% of its
275,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) capacity because of low demand
brought on by the coronavirus epidemic, said sources familiar
with plant operations.
    * CARBON EMISSIONS: None of the big oil companies currently
meet U.N. targets to limit global warming despite the most
ambitious targets set by Royal Dutch Shell and Eni
, investors managing $19 trillion said.
    * CORONAVIRUS: Britain published guidance on Monday on how
employers should begin cautiously re-opening the economy,
including advice on re-designed workspaces and staggered shift
systems.
    * GOLD: Gold rose as the metal's safe-haven appeal was
boosted by growing worries about a second wave of coronavirus
infections after some countries reported a jump in new cases,
although a stronger dollar capped the gains.
    * METALS: Shanghai lead hit a two-month high and prices in
London climbed to their highest in three weeks, boosted by signs
of a decline in inventories in the coming
sessions.
    * OIL: Oil futures rose, boosted by an unexpected commitment
from Saudi Arabia to deepen production cuts in June to help
drain the glut in the global market that has grown as the
coronavirus pandemic crushed fuel demand.
    * London's FTSE 100 closed marginally higher on Monday, on
optimism about the United Kingdom's plans to gradually ease some
coronavirus-induced curbs but investors remained wary of it
potentially setting off a second wave of new infections.

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Land Securities               Full Year 2020 Release
 Vodafone Group                Full Year 2020 Release
 
    
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on:    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below