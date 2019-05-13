Consumer Goods and Retail
May 13, 2019 / 5:55 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 13

2 Min Read

    May 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 18
points higher at 7,221 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * GLENCORE: Zambia's Mopani Copper Mines plans to close two shafts at its
Nkana mine in Kitwe, the Glencore-owned company said on Friday, a move
that union sources said could affect more than 2,000 workers.
    * INMARSAT: Investors in Inmarsat voted on Friday to sell the
British satellite firm to a private equity-led consortium for $3.4 billion
following a recommendation from the company's board that the offer was fair and
reasonable. 
    * OIL: Oil futures were mixed on Monday, with U.S. crude edging lower, as
investors and traders fretted over global economic growth prospects amid a
standoff in Sino-U.S. trade talks.
    * GOLD: Gold prices dipped on Monday as Sino-U.S. trade tensions and
uncertainty over a deal weighed on yuan, making the bullion expensive for buyers
in world's largest consumer - China.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1% lower on Friday with exporters
following the U.S. dollar lower as hopes for a resolution to the U.S.-China
trade dispute stoked appetite for riskier assets.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 CentralNic Group Plc  CNIC.L    Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 Angling Direct PLC    ANG.L     Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 Victrex PLC           VCTX.L    Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 Dignity PLC           DTY.L     Q1 2019 Trading Statement 
 Centrica PLC          CNA.L     Q1 2019 Trading Statement 
 Diploma PLC           DPLM.L    Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 TBC Bank              TBCG.L    Q1 2019 Results
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below