UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 13

May 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 64 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * RETAIL: British retail spending plunged by nearly a fifth in April as the government's coronavirus lockdown hammered the sector, and a broader measure of consumer spending tumbled by more than a third, surveys showed. * HOUSING MARKET: Buyers and renters in England will be able to move house again from Wednesday under plans set out by the government to re-start a housing market all but frozen by restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19. * BHP/RIO: BHP Group, will stick with its capital allocation framework despite the impact of the coronavirus pandemic while Rio Tinto is eyeing M&A, the chief executives of the miners said on Tuesday. * GOLD: Gold gained as concerns that a second wave of coronavirus infections may be emerging in many countries weighed on riskier assets. * OIL: Oil prices fell on worries about a possible second wave of coronavirus cases in countries starting to ease lockdowns, while industry data showed a rise in U.S. crude inventories. * London's FTSE 100 closed higher for the fifth straight session on Tuesday after strong earnings from Vodafone and Morrisons helped outweigh fears of a potential flare-up of COVID-19 cases as countries slowly reopen parts of their economies. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Sage Group HY 2020 Earnings Release British Land Company FY 2020 Earnings Release Spirax-Sarco Trading Statement Marston's HY Results Stock Spirits Interim Statement Aston Martin Q1 Results TP ICAP Trading Statement * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)