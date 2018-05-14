FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 5:57 AM / in 31 minutes

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 14

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    May 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point
down at 7723 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.    
    
    * IWG: British serviced office provider IWG has attracted takeover
approaches from three rival suitors, potentially plunging the $3.1 billion
company into a bidding war.
    * WPP: Former AOL chief executive Tim Armstrong is being considered to
succeed Martin Sorrell as head of WPP Plc, FT reported. on.ft.com/2IueZk2
    * RYANAIR: Laudamotion, the successor airline to the bankrupt Niki carrier
in which Ryanair aims to take a majority stake, dropped six routes from
Zurich from its summer schedule after failing to secure enough planes.

    * TALKTALK: Virgin Media and TalkTalk Telecom Group Plc are working
on a deal to share the cost of new ultrafast broadband networks and dial up the
pressure on BT Group Plc, Telegraph reported .bit.ly/2KmBRPB
    * OIL: Oil prices on Monday fell away from last week's multi-year highs as a
relentless rise in U.S. drilling activity pointed to increased output, while
resistance emerged in Europe and Asia to U.S. sanctions against major crude
exporter Iran.
    * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Monday on the back of a subdued dollar as
investors considered the prospects of fewer interest rate hikes in the United
States this year.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 pct at 7724.55 on Friday, marking its
seventh straight week of gains and the longest winning streak since June 2015,
as investors began to warm to UK equities once again.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Lonmin PLC               Half Year 2018 Earnings Statement
 Victrex PLC              Half Year 2018 Earnings Statement
 Dignity PLC              Q1 2018 Trading Statement 
 Centrica PLC             Q1 2018 Trading Statement 
 Diploma PLC              Half Year 2018 Earnings Statement
 
        
 (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
