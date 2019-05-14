UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 14

May 14 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up about 0.2% or 16 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * VODAFONE: Vodafone Group Plc on Monday agreed to sell its New Zealand business for NZ$3.4 billion ($2.23 billion) to a consortium comprising New Zealand-based Infratil Ltd and Canada's Brookfield Asset Management , in a deal the telecom giant says would help reduce its debt. * FINABLR: United Arab Emirates-based payments and foreign exchange company Finablr has extended the closing of books for its initial public offering (IPO) to May 14 due to volatile market conditions, two sources familiar with the deal said on Monday. * The UK blue chip index ended down 0.6% on Monday, slipping to a seven-week low as China slapped retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, further escalating their protracted trade dispute, and as telecom giant Vodafone slipped after a report of a dividend cut. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: DCC FY Results Land Securities FY Results Ei Group HY Results Premier Foods FY Results Renishaw Trading Update Charter Court Financial Services Q1 Trading Update Stock Spirits HY Results TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)