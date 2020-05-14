Apparel & Accessories
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 14

    May 14(Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening 56 points lower on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers.    
     
    * HOUSING MARKETS: British house prices are likely to fall
as the market slowly begins to reopen, after a collapse in
activity due to COVID-19 restrictions last month, a survey
showed.
    * TARIFFS: The United Kingdom is planning to cut tariffs on
U.S. agricultural imports to advance progress on a free trade
agreement, the Financial Times reported .
    * LSE: The London Stock Exchange on Wednesday formally asked
the European Union's competition officials to approve its $27
billion takeover of data and analytics company Refinitiv.

    * GOLD: Gold eased as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome
Powell downplayed the possibility of negative interest rates,
but his warning of an extended period of weak economic growth
capped the metal's losses.
    * OIL: Oil prices were lifted by an unexpected drop in U.S.
crude stocks, but gains were capped by both a bleak outlook for
the world's no. 1 economy as the coronavirus pandemic crushes
fuel demand and concern over a potential second wave of cases.

    * UK stocks fell on Wednesday after data showed the economy
contracted in March at a pace never seen before as the
coronavirus crisis escalated, while analysts warned of more pain
ahead.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 easyJet                   EZJ.L   HY 2020 Earnings Release  
                                   
 Balfour Beatty            BALF.L  Q1 2020 Trading Statement 
                                   
 Hargreaves Lansdown       HRGV.L  Trading Statement Release  
                                   
 Prudential                PRU.L   Trading Update 
 Indivior                  INDV.L  Trading update
 WH Smith                  SMWH.L  Half Year results 
 BT Group                  BT.L    FY 2020 Earnings Release  
 Burberry Group            BRBY.L  Q4 2020 Earnings Release  
                                   
 3i Group                  III.L   FY 2020 Earnings Release  
                                   
 

