UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 14

May 14(Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 56 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * HOUSING MARKETS: British house prices are likely to fall as the market slowly begins to reopen, after a collapse in activity due to COVID-19 restrictions last month, a survey showed. * TARIFFS: The United Kingdom is planning to cut tariffs on U.S. agricultural imports to advance progress on a free trade agreement, the Financial Times reported . * LSE: The London Stock Exchange on Wednesday formally asked the European Union's competition officials to approve its $27 billion takeover of data and analytics company Refinitiv. * GOLD: Gold eased as U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell downplayed the possibility of negative interest rates, but his warning of an extended period of weak economic growth capped the metal's losses. * OIL: Oil prices were lifted by an unexpected drop in U.S. crude stocks, but gains were capped by both a bleak outlook for the world's no. 1 economy as the coronavirus pandemic crushes fuel demand and concern over a potential second wave of cases. * UK stocks fell on Wednesday after data showed the economy contracted in March at a pace never seen before as the coronavirus crisis escalated, while analysts warned of more pain ahead. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: easyJet EZJ.L HY 2020 Earnings Release Balfour Beatty BALF.L Q1 2020 Trading Statement Hargreaves Lansdown HRGV.L Trading Statement Release Prudential PRU.L Trading Update Indivior INDV.L Trading update WH Smith SMWH.L Half Year results BT Group BT.L FY 2020 Earnings Release Burberry Group BRBY.L Q4 2020 Earnings Release 3i Group III.L FY 2020 Earnings Release * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)