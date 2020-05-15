UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 15

May 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher on Friday, with futures up 1%. * BT: BT Group Plc is in talks to sell a multi-billion pound stake in its wholly-owned network subsidiary Openreach to infrastructure investors to help fund an ambitious expansion in fibre broadband, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. * MANUFACTURERS: British manufacturers think it will take longer to recover from the economic impact of COVID-19 than just a couple of weeks ago, according to an industry survey. * CARNIVAL: Cruise operator Carnival Corp said on Thursday it is cutting 820 positions out of a workforce of roughly 3,000 employees in Florida, as the future of the industry remains uncertain amid no-sail orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic. * OIL: Oil prices rose, extending day-earlier gains, as data showed demand for crude picking up in China after the easing of curbs to stem the coronavirus outbreak, boosting hopes that the global supply overhang may start to fade. * GOLD: Gold rose to hover below a three-week high hit in the previous session, underpinned by talks of further U.S. stimulus and worsening U.S.-China relations. * UK stocks closed firmly in the red on Thursday as investors worried that a recovery from a coronavirus-led economic slump would be slower than expected even as several hard-hit countries started easing lockdowns. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: William Hill Trading Statement Signature Aviation Trading Statement * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)