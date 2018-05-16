UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 16

May 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8 points at 7,731 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * LONMIN: Britain's Competition and Markets Authority said it will examine whether a takeover of Lonmin by South Africa's Sibanye-Stillwater would reduce competition, knocking shares in both mining firms. * PADDY POWER BETFAIR: British bookmaker Paddy Power Betfair Plc is close to buying U.S. daily fantasy sports company FanDuel, according to a report on Tuesday by the Legal Sports Report. * AVIVA: Aviva customers who could not access their accounts or missed pension payments due to a bungled IT upgrade were promised compensation. on.ft.com/2rLzIpi * OIL: Oil prices fell on Wednesday, weighed down by ample supplies despite ongoing output cuts by producer cartel OPEC and looming U.S. sanctions against major crude exporter Iran. * GOLD: Gold prices recovered slightly on Wednesday on short-covering after sliding to the lowest level this year in the previous session on surging U.S. bond yields and a stronger dollar. * The UK blue chip index closed about 0.2 percent higher at 7722.98 on Tuesday, as strong performance by the heavyweight energy sector boosted the index. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: National Express Group PLC Q1 2018 Trading Statement Marston's PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Statement Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Statement Mitchells & Butlers PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Statement Mondi PLC Q1 2018 Trading Statement SSP Group PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Statement Premier Oil PLC Trading and Operations Statement Galliford Try PLC Trading Statement Release Burberry Group PLC Preliminary 2018 Earnings Statement Coats Group PLC Trading Statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)