May 16, 2018 / 5:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 16

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    May 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8
points at 7,731 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    * LONMIN: Britain's Competition and Markets Authority said it will examine
whether a takeover of Lonmin by South Africa's Sibanye-Stillwater
 would reduce competition, knocking shares in both mining firms.

    * PADDY POWER BETFAIR: British bookmaker Paddy Power Betfair Plc is
close to buying U.S. daily fantasy sports company FanDuel, according to a report
on Tuesday by the Legal Sports Report.
    * AVIVA: Aviva customers who could not access their accounts or
missed pension payments due to a bungled IT upgrade were promised compensation.
on.ft.com/2rLzIpi
    *  OIL: Oil prices fell on Wednesday, weighed down by ample supplies despite
ongoing output cuts by producer cartel OPEC and looming U.S. sanctions against
major crude exporter Iran.
    * GOLD: Gold prices recovered slightly on Wednesday on short-covering after
sliding to the lowest level this year in the previous session on surging U.S.
bond yields and a stronger dollar.
    * The UK blue chip index closed about 0.2 percent higher at 7722.98 on
Tuesday, as strong performance by the heavyweight energy sector boosted the
index.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 National Express Group PLC             Q1 2018 Trading Statement 
 Marston's PLC                          Half Year 2018 Earnings Statement
 Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC            Half Year 2018 Earnings Statement
 Mitchells & Butlers PLC                Half Year 2018 Earnings Statement
 Mondi PLC                              Q1 2018 Trading Statement 
 SSP Group PLC                          Half Year 2018 Earnings Statement
 Premier Oil PLC                        Trading and Operations Statement
 Galliford Try PLC                      Trading Statement Release
 Burberry Group PLC                     Preliminary 2018 Earnings Statement
 Coats Group PLC                        Trading Statement 
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
