UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 16

May 16 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 32 points lower at 7,265 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * NON-STANDARD FINANCE: Non-Standard Finance Plc on Wednesday ploughed ahead with its 1.3 billion pound hostile takeover of Provident Financial, even though the subprime lender failed to win the backing of some of its larger rival's investors. * ITV: British broadcaster ITV has cancelled "The Jeremy Kyle Show", a tabloid talkshow that features confrontations between guests over issues like infidelity, betrayal and addiction, after a participant died following a recording of the programme. * OIL: Oil prices edged up on Thursday to extend gains into a third straight session, as tensions in the Middle East stoked fears of potential disruptions to supply. * GOLD: Gold prices marked time on Thursday as an uptick in equities offset support from doubts over trade talks between the United States and China. * EX-DIVS: GlaxoSmithKline, HSBC Holdings, Intertek Group , RDS 'A, RDS 'B, Tesco will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 23.6 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.76% higher at 7241.60 on Wednesday as hopes that the United States' trade tensions with China and Europe will dissipate, combined with a weaker pound, lifted Britain's main index higher, as a slew of earnings reports also drove share moves. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: National Grid Full year result Balfour Beatty Trading Update Keller Group Trading Update Euromoney Half year result Grainger Half year result Sophos Full year result Wincanton Full year result Premier Oil Trading Update Spire Healthcare Trading Update Burberry Full year result Just Group Q1 Trading Update Thomas Cook Half year result TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru)