May 17, 2018 / 6:02 AM / Updated 25 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    May 17 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 4
points at 7,730 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.     
    * ROYAL MAIL: New chief executive of Royal Mail, Rico Back, has been
paid nearly 6 million pounds ($8.13 million) to buy him out of his contract in a
move that could spark fury among former state-owned company's trade unions and
shareholders. bit.ly/2ILWaJ6
    * MOTHERCARE: Britain's Mothercare Plc will shutter 50 stores in the
UK and bring back Mark Newton-Jones as chief executive as part of a
restructuring plan to be unveiled on Thursday.
    * KPMG: KPMG, Deloitte, EY and PwC have drawn up contingency plans for a
break up of their UK businesses, in case regulators force them to spin off their
audit from their consulting businesses, FT reported. on.ft.com/2k3DXsM
    * BETTING: The maximum stake on fixed odds betting terminals in the UK will
be dramatically slashed to just 2 pounds in a major victory for gambling
campaigners. bit.ly/2IrYcuK
    * GOLD: Gold prices made modest gains on Thursday after touching their
lowest level this year in the previous session, amid geopolitical uncertainty
and a slightly weaker U.S. dollar.
    * OIL: Oil prices firmed on Thursday, with Brent crude creeping ever closer
to $80 per barrel, a level it has not seen since November 2014, as supplies
tighten while demand remains strong.
    * EX-DIVS: HSBC, Intertek Group, Tesco will trade
without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 6.77
points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations
    * The UK blue chip index closed 11 points higher at 7734.20 on Wednesday, as
mining stocks rallied.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 British Land Company PLC                     Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
 National Grid PLC                            Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
 3i Group PLC                                 Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Future PLC                                   Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Investec PLC                                 Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Euromoney Institutional Investor             Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Grainger PLC                                 Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Thomas Cook Group plc                        Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Royal Mail PLC                               Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Just Group PLC                               Q1 2018 Business Update 
 
        
 ($1 = 0.7382 pounds)

 (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
