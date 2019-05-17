UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17

May 17 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 23 points lower at 7,331 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * METRO BANK: Embattled British lender Metro Bank has raised 375 million pounds ($479.63 million) of vital capital to shore up its finances just hours after launching a discounted funding round on Thursday. * LLOYDS BANKING: Lloyds Banking Group has defended the 6.3 million pound ($8.06 million) pay package awarded to chief executive Antonio Horta-Osorio, after criticism from politicians and investor trade bodies. * BT Group: The new boss of Britain's BT Group will give each employee 500 pounds ($641) worth of shares, at a total cost of 50 million pounds, in one of his first moves to drive better performance at the telecoms giant. * OIL: Oil prices rose again on Friday and were on track for the first weekly gains this month, as rising tensions in the Middle East stoked fears of supply disruptions. * GOLD: Gold extended its losses on Friday, following its biggest one-day percentage loss in a month in the previous session on a firmer dollar and as a strong U.S. data, corporate results boosted investor appetite for riskier assets. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.78% higher at 7353.51 on Thursday as rallying banks and mining stocks lifted Britain's FTSE 100, but weak earnings hit luxury brand Burberry and Thomas Cook was floored by a profit warning. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Future Plc Half year result easyJet plc Half year result Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc Trading statement Sage Group Plc Half year result IntegraFin Holdings plc Half year result TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines ($1 = 0.7819 pounds) (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)