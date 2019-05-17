Apparel & Accessories
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 17

    May 17 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is expected to open 23
points lower at 7,331 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * METRO BANK: Embattled British lender Metro Bank has raised 375
million pounds ($479.63 million) of vital capital to shore up its finances just
hours after launching a discounted funding round on Thursday.
    * LLOYDS BANKING: Lloyds Banking Group has defended the 6.3 million
pound ($8.06 million) pay package awarded to chief executive Antonio
Horta-Osorio, after criticism from politicians and investor trade bodies.

    * BT Group: The new boss of Britain's BT Group will give each
employee 500 pounds ($641) worth of shares, at a total cost of 50 million
pounds, in one of his first moves to drive better performance at the telecoms
giant.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose again on Friday and were on track for the first
weekly gains this month, as rising tensions in the Middle East stoked fears of
supply disruptions.
    * GOLD: Gold extended its losses on Friday, following its biggest one-day
percentage loss in a month in the previous session on a firmer dollar and as a
strong U.S. data, corporate results boosted investor appetite for riskier
assets.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.78% higher at 7353.51 on Thursday as
rallying banks and mining stocks lifted Britain's FTSE 100, but weak earnings
hit luxury brand Burberry and Thomas Cook was floored by a
profit warning. 
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Future Plc                             Half year result
 easyJet plc                            Half year result
 Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc              Trading statement
 Sage Group Plc                         Half year result
 IntegraFin Holdings plc                Half year result
 
        
($1 = 0.7819 pounds)
    

 (Reporting by Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)
