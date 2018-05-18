UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 18

May 18 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 14 points at 7,774 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * BARCLAYS: Activist investor Edward Bramson is calling on Barclays to end the bulk of trading activities at its investment bank, in a radical plan to cut costs and boost returns at the British lender. * RYANAIR: Ryanair said its issues with pilot staffing have stabilised, with would-be Ryanair pilots queueing up to join after the company decided to recognise unions and offer direct contracts. * GSK: GlaxoSmithKline is putting more marketing muscle behind its new lung drugs and is looking for a sales boost as top respiratory experts gather to analyse clinical trials data at a meeting in San Diego this weekend. * RBS: The British unit of Spain's biggest bank Banco Santander SA plans to apply for a slice of the 775 million pounds of funds that RBS agreed to make available to stimulate competition in the U.K. small-business lending market, Bloomberg reported. bloom.bg/2k896v8 * BP: BP Plc and ConocoPhillips are in discussions for an asset swap deal that would see the U.K. energy major gain a greater foothold in a key project in the North Sea and the U.S. explorer get Alaskan assets, Bloomberg reported. bloom.bg/2rMbdIq * SAINSBURY: UK Business secretary Greg Clark has written to the UK competition regulator insisting that its inquiry into J Sainsbury's proposed takeover of Asda must look at the implications for supermarket suppliers., FT reported. on.ft.com/2IO4LeE * GOLD: Gold prices edged down on Friday to near their lowest levels this year, pressured by a firm U.S. dollar amid surging U.S. Treasury yields. * OIL: Oil prices held firm on Friday on strong demand, ongoing supply cuts led by producer cartel OPEC and looming U.S. sanctions against major crude exporter Iran. * The UK blue chip index closed 53.77 points higher at 7787.97 on Thursday, as strong oil prices helped the index seal its highest ever closing level. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC Interim Management Statement AstraZeneca PLC Q1 2018 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)