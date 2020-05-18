UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 18

May 18(Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 91 points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.

* RYANAIR: Ryanair on Monday reported a profit after tax of 1 billion euros ($1.08 billion) for the year to March 31, but said it was unable to provide a forecast for the current year due to COVID-19 and cut its annual passenger traffic target by a further 20%.

* BoE: The Bank of England is looking more urgently at options such as negative interest rates and buying riskier assets to prop up the country’s economy to fight the coronavirus crisis, the BoE’s chief economist was quoted as saying.

* GOLD: Gold rose to its highest since October 2012 as worries regarding the souring U.S.-China relations and bleak U.S. economic data underpinned the safe-haven metal.

* METALS: Copper prices climbed as the reopening of economies paralyzed by the coronavirus crisis boosted hopes of a revival in demand for metals.

* OIL: Oil prices climbed by more than $1 a barrel, supported by output cuts and signs of gradual demand recovery amid easing coronavirus curbs, with U.S. oil showing no signs of last month’s contract expiry price rout.

* London stocks closed higher on Friday, as a jump in China’s factory output for the first time in 2020 powered resource companies, but the benchmark indices ended the week lower as fears of the economic fall-out of the coronavirus weighed.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)