UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 19

    May 19(Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening 9 points higher 
on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca Plc said it was in talks
with governments around the world to strike coronovirus vaccine
production deals similar to one it agreed with Britain over the
weekend.
    * BOE: A chorus of comments from top officials at the Bank
of England about negative interest rates has revived talk that
the British central bank might resort to cutting borrowing costs
below zero to cushion the economy from the coronavirus shutdown.

    * CHINESE FIRMS: China is urging domestic companies to look
at listing in London, several sources told Reuters, as the
country aims to revive deals under a Stock Connect scheme and
strengthen overseas ties in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

    * GOLD: Gold prices inched up, supported by strained
Sino-U.S. relations and a dismal global economic outlook,
although positive news from an early-stage trial for a
coronavirus vaccine spurred some risk appetite and capped the
metal's gains.
    * OIL: Oil prices were mixed, with Brent pulling back from
an early gain on profit-taking, while U.S. crude extended its
rally amid signs that producers are cutting output as promised
just as demand picks up on a resumption of economic activity.

    * Britain's FTSE 100 index recorded its strongest
performance since late March on Monday as investors bet on a
faster recovery from a coronavirus-driven recession.

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Avon Rubber                     HY Earnings Release
 Topps Tiles                     HY Earnings Release
 Renew Holdings                  HY Earnings Release
 First Derivatives               FY Earnings Release
 Imperial Brands                 HY Earnings Release
 HomeServe                       FY Earnings Release
 Georgia Capital                 Q1 Corporate Sales 
 DCC                             FY Results
 Greencore                       HY Earnings Release
 UDG Healthcare                  HY Earnings Release
 

    
 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)
