May 2, 2018 / 5:17 AM / Updated 27 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 2

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    May 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 20
points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers
    
    * STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered Plc posted a
better-than-expected 20 percent rise in pretax profit for the first three months
of the year, helped by a surge in loan demand and improvement in asset quality.

    * RBS: State-backed Royal Bank of Scotland is to cut around 792 jobs
and shutter 162 branches following a review of its network in England and Wales,
prompting criticism from customers and one of the unions representing the bank's
staff.
    * LLOYD'S OF LONDON: John Parry, chief financial officer of Lloyd's of
London           , is to leave after 17 years with the insurer.
    * GLENCORE: Glencore Plc has won a temporary injunction against
Israeli billionaire Dan Gertler over alleged unpaid royalties he said he is owed
by the company, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday.
    * LSE: The London Stock Exchange's clearing arm LCH has begun
clearing interest rate swaps denominated in yuan, won and rupees to bolster its
Asia base as euro business faces the threat of relocation.
    * DE LA RUE: Activist investor Crystal Amber on Tuesday said De La Rue
 was "highly vulnerable" to a takeover after disclosing a stake in the
company that makes banknotes and passports, the group's fund manager Richard
Bernstein told Reuters.
    * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Wednesday, ticking up from a four-month low hit
in the previous session, as Chinese buyers returned to the market following the
Labour Day holiday, while investors awaited cues on the U.S. monetary policy
from a two-day Federal Reserve meeting.
    * OIL: Oil prices firmed slightly on Wednesday, supported by concerns that
the United States may reimpose sanctions on major exporter Iran, although
soaring U.S. supplies capped gains.

    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent higher at 7,520.36 points on
Tuesday, as data showed manufacturing growth slowed to a 17-month low, sending
the pound lower and boosting dollar-earning companies.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Howden Joinery                        Trading Statement
 Direct Line Insurance                 Trading Statement
 ConvaTec                              Trading Statement
 Indivior                              Earnings Release
 Sage Group                            Earnings release
 Unilever                              AGM
 Ocado                                 AGM
 Standard Chartered                    Q1 Earnings
 Glencore                              AGM
 
        
 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
