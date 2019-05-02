Money Markets RSS
May 2, 2019

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 2

    May 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 31 points
lower at 7,354 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * RESTAURANT GROUP: Frankie & Benny's owner Restaurant Group Plc
said on Wednesday it has appointed Andy Hornby, co-chief operating officer of
GVC Holdings PLC, as its new chief executive.
    * THOMAS COOK: Thomas Cook has set a deadline of May 7 for
expressions of interest in its airline business, with Indigo Partners and
Lufthansa among the likely bidders, sources said.
    * METRO BANK: Britain's Metro Bank revealed the damage an accounting error
had inflicted on its business on Wednesday, with a halving of its quarterly
profit, a drop in its capital buffers and an exodus of major business customer
deposits.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Thursday, pulled down by record U.S. crude
production that led to a surge in stockpiles.
    * GOLD: Gold on Thursday fell to its lowest in a little over one week, after
comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell dashed hopes of a
near-term rate cut, boosting the dollar and treasury yields.
    * EX-DIVS: London Stock Exchange, Relx, Rightmove
and Unilever will trade without entitlement to their latest
dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 4.45 points off the FTSE 100 according to
Reuters calculations. 
    * The UK blue chip index ended 0.4 percent lower on Wednesday as oil majors
dived after U.S. inventories bulked up and a rise in pound knocked exporters,
but gains in Sainsbury's and LSE following upbeat results helped cushion the
fall.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Schroders PLC                             Q1 2019 Interim Management Statement
 Howden Joinery Group PLC                  Q1 2019 Trading Statement 
 Smith & Nephew PLC                        Q1 2019 Trading Statement 
 Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC               Q1 2019 Interim Management Statement
 Lloyds Banking Group PLC                  Q1 2019 Interim Management Statement
 Lancashire Holdings Ltd                   Q1 2019 Earnings 
 International Personal Finance            Q1 2019 Trading Statement 
 James Fisher and Sons plc                 Trading Statement 
 Indivior PLC                              Q1 2019 Earnings 
 Royal Dutch Shell                         Q1 2019 Earnings
 Coca-Cola HBC AG                          Q1 2019 Trading Statement
       
 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)
