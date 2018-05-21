FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2018 / 5:27 AM / in 25 minutes

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 21

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    May 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 52
points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * BRITAIN ECONOMY: British households became much cheerier about their
financial situation this month, according to a survey on Monday that will
hearten Bank of England officials who think the economy's weak start to the year
was temporary.
    * DRAX: British power company Drax will start work this month on a
pilot bioenergy carbon capture and storage (CCS) project at its plant in
Yorkshire, northern England, it said on Monday.
    * GLENCORE: Glencore on Friday said it could not comment on a
report by Bloomberg that it may face an enquiry from Britain's Serious Fraud
Office into allegations of bribery linked to its operations in Democratic
Republic of Congo.
    * RYANAIR: Ryanair posted a record annual profit on Monday as it
brushed off a rostering mess-up that forced it to cancel flights and sparked a
dispute with pilots, but warned profits would fall back in the coming year due
to higher costs and no fare growth.
    * MARKS & SPENCER: The outgoing UK and Ireland chief executive of retailer
Dixons Carphone is in discussion with Marks & Spencer about
joining the firm's board, Sky News reported on Saturday.
    * GSK: U.S. and European regulators said they were assessing evidence that
GlaxoSmithKline's HIV drug dolutegravir might be linked to serious birth
defects, casting a shadow over a medicine that has been a key profit driver in
recent years.
    * ASTRAZENECA: More than a third of AstraZeneca shareholders staged
a revolt over bonuses at the pharmaceutical company on Friday, following
concerns about levels of disclosures and outcomes under the company's incentive
scheme.
    * BMW RECALL: BMW is expanding a recall of vehicles in Britain,
which it launched last week, by 88,000 cars to a total of 390,000, in the wake
of a BBC investigation which found that some vehicles could cut out completely
while being driven.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Monday as markets reacted to news that China and
the United States have put a looming trade war between the world's two biggest
economies "on hold".
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.1 percent lower at 7,778.79 on Friday.

    
 BGEO Group PLC                            Q1 2018 Earnings Release
 
        
 (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
