UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 21

* BRITAIN ECONOMY: British households became much cheerier about their financial situation this month, according to a survey on Monday that will hearten Bank of England officials who think the economy's weak start to the year was temporary. * DRAX: British power company Drax will start work this month on a pilot bioenergy carbon capture and storage (CCS) project at its plant in Yorkshire, northern England, it said on Monday. * GLENCORE: Glencore on Friday said it could not comment on a report by Bloomberg that it may face an enquiry from Britain's Serious Fraud Office into allegations of bribery linked to its operations in Democratic Republic of Congo. * RYANAIR: Ryanair posted a record annual profit on Monday as it brushed off a rostering mess-up that forced it to cancel flights and sparked a dispute with pilots, but warned profits would fall back in the coming year due to higher costs and no fare growth. * MARKS & SPENCER: The outgoing UK and Ireland chief executive of retailer Dixons Carphone is in discussion with Marks & Spencer about joining the firm's board, Sky News reported on Saturday. * GSK: U.S. and European regulators said they were assessing evidence that GlaxoSmithKline's HIV drug dolutegravir might be linked to serious birth defects, casting a shadow over a medicine that has been a key profit driver in recent years. * ASTRAZENECA: More than a third of AstraZeneca shareholders staged a revolt over bonuses at the pharmaceutical company on Friday, following concerns about levels of disclosures and outcomes under the company's incentive scheme. * BMW RECALL: BMW is expanding a recall of vehicles in Britain, which it launched last week, by 88,000 cars to a total of 390,000, in the wake of a BBC investigation which found that some vehicles could cut out completely while being driven. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Monday as markets reacted to news that China and the United States have put a looming trade war between the world's two biggest economies "on hold".