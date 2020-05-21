UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 21

Consumer Goods and Retail
    May 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening 33 points lower on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers.
   
    * BOE: Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said he was
less opposed to negative interest rates than before the
coronavirus crisis escalated, but that there were "mixed
reviews" about how well they had worked for other central banks.

    * METALS: Copper prices rose, with London copper hitting a
more than two-month high, as hopes of a swift recovery in the
global economy pushed equities higher and boosted risk
sentiment.
    * GOLD: Gold fell, pressured by hopes of a swift recovery
from the coronavirus-driven recession although losses were
capped by prospects of more stimulus and bleak data.

    * OIL: Oil prices advanced as a drawdown of U.S. crude
inventories and output cuts by major producers helped ease
concerns about a supply glut, though lingering fears over the
global economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic capped gains.

    * London's FTSE 100 index rose on Wednesday, rebounding from
an early fall partly thanks to solid quarterly results from data
firm Experian, while investors remained hopeful of a recovery
after the looming new coronavirus-induced recession.

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 IntegraFin Holdings             HY Earnings Release
 Tate & Lyle                     FY Earnings Release
 Qinetiq Group                   FY Earnings Release
 Assura PLC                      FY Earnings Release
 Investec                        FY Earnings Release
 Intertek Group                  Trading Statement 
 Pets at Home                    Q4 Earnings Release
 Inchcape                        Q1 Trading Statement 
 Aviva                           Q1 Market Update
 
    
 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)
