UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 22

May 22 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 4 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * TULLOW OIL: The production vessel at Tullow's flagship Jubilee oilfield off Ghana's west coast will shut down next week for 21 days while it undergoes repairs, the country's power utilities said on Monday. * BRITAIN RAILWAY: Britain's Department for Transport (DfT) encouraged "ambitious" bidding on revenue projections for the failed East Coast main line contract, a rail expert told lawmakers on Monday. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday on concerns that Venezuela's crude output could drop further following a disputed presidential election and potential U.S. sanctions on the OPEC-member. * The UK blue chip index closed 1 percent higher at 7,853.17 on Monday, as an easing in U.S.-Chinese trade tensions and a strengthening dollar gave more fuel to the internationally-exposed index. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: International Game Q1 2018 Earnings Release Technology Plc NEX Group Plc Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Shaftesbury Plc Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Bloomsbury Publishing Plc Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Topps Tiles Plc Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Cranswick Plc Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Big Yellow Group Plc Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Halfords Group Plc Full Year 2018 Earnings Release HomeServe Plc Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Intermediate Capital Group Full Year 2017 Earnings Plc Release Pets at Home Group Plc Full Year 2018 Earnings Release