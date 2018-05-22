FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
May 22, 2018 / 5:04 AM / in an hour

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 22

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    May 22 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 4
points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * TULLOW OIL: The production vessel at Tullow's flagship Jubilee
oilfield off Ghana's west coast will shut down next week for 21 days while it
undergoes repairs, the country's power utilities said on Monday.
    * BRITAIN RAILWAY: Britain's Department for Transport (DfT) encouraged
"ambitious" bidding on revenue projections for the failed East Coast main line
contract, a rail expert told lawmakers on Monday.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday on concerns that Venezuela's crude output
could drop further following a disputed presidential election and potential U.S.
sanctions on the OPEC-member.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 1 percent higher at 7,853.17 on Monday, as
an easing in U.S.-Chinese trade tensions and a strengthening dollar gave more
fuel to the internationally-exposed index.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 International Game                       Q1 2018 Earnings Release
 Technology Plc                           
 NEX Group Plc                            Full Year 2018 Earnings
                                          Release
 Shaftesbury Plc                          Half Year 2018 Earnings
                                          Release
 Bloomsbury Publishing Plc                Full Year 2017 Earnings
                                          Release
 Topps Tiles Plc                          Half Year 2018 Earnings
                                          Release
 Cranswick Plc                            Full Year 2017 Earnings
                                          Release
 Big Yellow Group Plc                     Full Year 2017 Earnings
                                          Release
 Halfords Group Plc                       Full Year 2018 Earnings
                                          Release
 HomeServe Plc                            Full Year 2018 Earnings
                                          Release
 Intermediate Capital Group               Full Year 2017 Earnings
 Plc                                      Release
 Pets at Home Group Plc                   Full Year 2018 Earnings
                                          Release
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.