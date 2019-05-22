London Market Report
May 22, 2019 / 5:30 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 22

    May 22 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 21
points higher at 7,350 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * BHP: Global miner BHP Group on Wednesday said it plans
to expand its nickel sulphide operations amid an expected boom in demand for the
material in electric vehicle batteries.
    * ACACIA: Canadian miner Barrick Gold Corp said on Tuesday it has
proposed to acquire all of the shares it does not already own in Acacia Mining
Plc through a share-for-share exchange of 0.153 Barrick shares for each
ordinary share of Acacia.
    * METRO BANK: Metro Bank escaped a potential investor challenge at
its annual meeting on Tuesday, but there were sizeable votes against several of
its most senior directors.

    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.25% at 7,328.92 on Tuesday, helped by a
rally in homebuilders amid news of a proposed parliamentary vote on a second
Brexit referendum and gains in Asia-facing stocks after the United States
relaxed restrictions on China's Huawei.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
          SSE                              FY Results
      Royal Mail                           FY Results
    Close Brothers                       Trading Update
        Britvic                            HY Results
    Paragon Banking                        HY Results
       IG Group                     Pre-close Trading Update
     Pets at Home                    Preliminary FY Results
    Marks & Spencer                        FY Results
        Babcock                            FY Results
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese in Bengaluru)
