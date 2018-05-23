FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 23, 2018 / 5:51 AM / in 33 minutes

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 23

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    May 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 19
points lower at 7,858 on Wednesday, according to CMC Markets.
    
    * BANK OF ENGLAND: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday he
expected Britain's economy would bounce back from a weak start to the year when
it was hit by heavy snowstorms, keeping the prospect of higher interest rates on
the table.
    * SHELL: Top investors in Royal Dutch Shell on Tuesday put pressure
on the oil and gas giant to commit to hard targets to reduce greenhouse gas
emissions to battle climate change.
    * BARCLAYS: British lender Barclays is exploring a potential merger
with rival banks, including Standard Chartered, the Financial Times
reported citing two people close to the matter. 
    * FACEBOOK: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sailed through a grilling
from EU lawmakers about the social network's data policies as lengthy questions
left the 34-year-old American little time to answer.
    * VEDANTA: At least nine people were killed in India's Tamil Nadu state on
Tuesday when police fired at violent protesters calling for the closure of a
copper smelter run by Vedanta Resources, authorities said.
    * OIL: Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday with the possibility of higher
OPEC output weighing on the market, although geopolitical risks are expected to
keep prices near multi-year highs.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 points higher at 7,877.45 on Tuesday, as
shares in financials and miners rose further, triggering anticipations it could
soon reach the 8,000 points benchmark.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Severn Trent Plc                           Preliminary 2018 Earnings Release
 Marks and Spencer Group Plc                Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Great Portland Estates Plc                 Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
 IXICO Plc                                  Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Britvic Plc                                Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Assura Plc                                 Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Babcock International Group Plc            Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Dairy Crest Group Plc                      Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Vedanta Resources Plc                      Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
 
 (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
