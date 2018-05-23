UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 23

May 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 19 points lower at 7,858 on Wednesday, according to CMC Markets. * BANK OF ENGLAND: Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on Tuesday he expected Britain's economy would bounce back from a weak start to the year when it was hit by heavy snowstorms, keeping the prospect of higher interest rates on the table. * SHELL: Top investors in Royal Dutch Shell on Tuesday put pressure on the oil and gas giant to commit to hard targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to battle climate change. * BARCLAYS: British lender Barclays is exploring a potential merger with rival banks, including Standard Chartered, the Financial Times reported citing two people close to the matter. * FACEBOOK: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sailed through a grilling from EU lawmakers about the social network's data policies as lengthy questions left the 34-year-old American little time to answer. * VEDANTA: At least nine people were killed in India's Tamil Nadu state on Tuesday when police fired at violent protesters calling for the closure of a copper smelter run by Vedanta Resources, authorities said. * OIL: Oil prices edged lower on Wednesday with the possibility of higher OPEC output weighing on the market, although geopolitical risks are expected to keep prices near multi-year highs. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 points higher at 7,877.45 on Tuesday, as shares in financials and miners rose further, triggering anticipations it could soon reach the 8,000 points benchmark. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Severn Trent Plc Preliminary 2018 Earnings Release Marks and Spencer Group Plc Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Great Portland Estates Plc Full Year 2018 Earnings Release IXICO Plc Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Britvic Plc Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Assura Plc Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Babcock International Group Plc Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Dairy Crest Group Plc Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Vedanta Resources Plc Full Year 2018 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)