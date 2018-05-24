FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 24, 2018 / 5:28 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 24

    May 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points
lower at 7,784 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * BRITISH INFLATION: British inflation fell unexpectedly in April, according
to data that prompted fresh questions about when the Bank of England would next
raise interest rates and pushed sterling to its lowest level against the dollar
this year.
    * BARCLAYS: Barclays Plc is not actively exploring a potential
merger with rivals, two sources close to the bank said, as speculation mounts
about how the British lender plans to defend itself against activist investor
Edward Bramson.
    * PADDY POWER BETFAIR:  Paddy Power Betfair, has agreed to
merge its U.S. business with fantasy sports company FanDuel to target the U.S.
sports betting market that is set to open up in the coming years, the Irish
bookmaker said on Wednesday.
    * MARKS & SPENCER:  Marks & Spencer is modernising rapidly to
survive and has finally found a strategy that will deliver the profitable,
growing business craved by investors, the British retailer said on Wednesday.

    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Thursday on expectations that OPEC members will
step up production in the face of worries over supply from both Venezuela and
Iran.
    * EX-DIVS: Bunzl Plc, Carnival Plc, DCC Plc,
Imperial Brands Plc, WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc and Whitbread
Plc will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on
Thursday, trimming 3.2 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters
calculations. 
    * The UK blue chip index closed 1.1 percent lower at 7,788.44 on Wednesday, 
as oil majors and commodity-related stocks fell but well-received results made
Marks & Spencer a bright spot.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Tate & Lyle Plc                       Full Year 2018 Earnings
                                       Release
 United Utilities Group                Full Year 2018 Earnings
 Plc                                   Release
 Electrocomponents Plc                 Full Year 2018 Earnings
                                       Release
 Inchcape Plc                          Q1 2018 Trading Statement
                                       Release
 Caledonia Investments Plc             Full Year 2017 Earnings
                                       Release
 Go-Ahead Group Plc                    Q3 2017 Trading Statement
                                       Release
 Renewi Plc                            Preliminary Q4 2018
                                       Earnings Release
 PayPoint Plc                          Full Year 2017 Earnings
                                       Release
 Kingfisher Plc                        Q1 2018 Trading Statement
                                       Release
 Daily Mail and General                Half Year 2018 Earnings
 Trust Plc                             Release
 Intertek Group Plc                    May 2018 Trading
                                       Statement Release
 Paragon Banking Group Plc             Half Year 2018 Earnings
                                       Release
 Talktalk Telecom Group                Preliminary FY 2018
 Plc                                   Earnings Release
 Mediclinic International              Full Year 2018 Earnings
 Plc                                   Release
 Newriver Reit Plc                     Full Year 2018 Earnings
                                       Release
 
        
 (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)
