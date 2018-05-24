UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 24

May 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points lower at 7,784 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * BRITISH INFLATION: British inflation fell unexpectedly in April, according to data that prompted fresh questions about when the Bank of England would next raise interest rates and pushed sterling to its lowest level against the dollar this year. * BARCLAYS: Barclays Plc is not actively exploring a potential merger with rivals, two sources close to the bank said, as speculation mounts about how the British lender plans to defend itself against activist investor Edward Bramson. * PADDY POWER BETFAIR: Paddy Power Betfair, has agreed to merge its U.S. business with fantasy sports company FanDuel to target the U.S. sports betting market that is set to open up in the coming years, the Irish bookmaker said on Wednesday. * MARKS & SPENCER: Marks & Spencer is modernising rapidly to survive and has finally found a strategy that will deliver the profitable, growing business craved by investors, the British retailer said on Wednesday. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Thursday on expectations that OPEC members will step up production in the face of worries over supply from both Venezuela and Iran. * EX-DIVS: Bunzl Plc, Carnival Plc, DCC Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc and Whitbread Plc will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 3.2 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * The UK blue chip index closed 1.1 percent lower at 7,788.44 on Wednesday, as oil majors and commodity-related stocks fell but well-received results made Marks & Spencer a bright spot. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Tate & Lyle Plc Full Year 2018 Earnings Release United Utilities Group Full Year 2018 Earnings Plc Release Electrocomponents Plc Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Inchcape Plc Q1 2018 Trading Statement Release Caledonia Investments Plc Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Go-Ahead Group Plc Q3 2017 Trading Statement Release Renewi Plc Preliminary Q4 2018 Earnings Release PayPoint Plc Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Kingfisher Plc Q1 2018 Trading Statement Release Daily Mail and General Half Year 2018 Earnings Trust Plc Release Intertek Group Plc May 2018 Trading Statement Release Paragon Banking Group Plc Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Talktalk Telecom Group Preliminary FY 2018 Plc Earnings Release Mediclinic International Full Year 2018 Earnings Plc Release Newriver Reit Plc Full Year 2018 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)