UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 24

May 24 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points higher at 7,245 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * GSK: British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline said on Thursday it will reintroduce incentive payments for sales representatives in some countries to retain talent after stopping them for years in the wake of scandals over illegal sales practices. * GSK: GlaxoSmithKline Plc said on Thursday its shingles vaccine had been approved for use in China in adults aged 50 and above. * THOMAS COOK: Thomas Cook has received a takeover approach for its Nordic operations from private equity group Triton, the tour operator said on Thursday, adding that it was considering the unsolicited offer but talks were at a preliminary stage. * ICAG: British Airways will resume flights to Pakistan next week a decade after it suspended operations following a major hotel bombing, becoming the first Western airline to restart flights to the South Asian country. * ITV: British broadcaster ITV has signed a new four-year deal with the English Football Association (FA) that will make FA Cup matches entirely free-to-air to viewers from the 2021-22 season. * The UK blue chip index lost 1.4% on Thursday as heightened concerns over the course of Brexit and mounting pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May to step down weighed heavily on Britain's mid-cap index and domestically-focused blue-chip stocks on Thursday. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Westminster Group PLC Full Year 2018 Earnings Urban Logistics Reit PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Spectris PLC Trading Statement Mothercare Plc Preliminary Results (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)