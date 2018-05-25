UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 25

May 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 48 points at 7,765 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * SHELL: A British judge ruled on Thursday that Nigeria's Bodo community, which has been involved in a protracted legal battle with Shell over the clean-up of two 2008 oil spills, should retain the option of litigation for another year. * VEDANTA RESOURCES: India's Tamil Nadu state said on Thursday that it was seeking a permanent closure of a big copper smelter run by London-listed Vedanta Resources after 13 people died in protests demanding the closure of the plant on environmental grounds. * SHELL: An auction of oil by the Brazilian government from coveted offshore pre-salt fields has only attracted the interest of one bidder, Royal Dutch Shell Plc. * VODAFONE: The Indian government has allowed the merged entity of Vodafone India Ltd and Idea Cellular Ltd to clear dues related to spectrum charges and licence fees, a departure from the telecom department's earlier stand that the merger will be approved subject to the payment of all dues, the Mint newspaper said. bit.ly/2IJuO7p * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.92 percent at 7,716.74 on Thursday, as global markets took a hit when Trump announced he had called off the June 12 summit "based on the tremendous anger and open hostility" from Pyongyang. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Pennon Group FY18 Spectris Plc Q118 SSE FY18 TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)