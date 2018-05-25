FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
London Market Report
May 25, 2018 / 5:41 AM / Updated 27 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 25

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    May 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 48
points at 7,765 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.    
    * SHELL: A British judge ruled on Thursday that Nigeria's Bodo community,
which has been involved in a protracted legal battle with Shell over
the clean-up of two 2008 oil spills, should retain the option of litigation for
another year.
    * VEDANTA RESOURCES: India's Tamil Nadu state said on Thursday that it was
seeking a permanent closure of a big copper smelter run by London-listed Vedanta
Resources after 13 people died in protests demanding the closure of the
plant on environmental grounds.
    *  SHELL: An auction of oil by the Brazilian government from coveted
offshore pre-salt fields has only attracted the interest of one bidder, Royal
Dutch Shell Plc.
    * VODAFONE: The Indian government has allowed the merged entity of Vodafone
India Ltd and Idea Cellular Ltd to clear dues related to spectrum charges and
licence fees, a departure from the telecom department's earlier stand that the
merger will be approved subject to the payment of all dues, the Mint newspaper
said. bit.ly/2IJuO7p
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.92 percent at 7,716.74 on Thursday, 
as global markets took a hit when Trump announced he had called off the June 12
summit "based on the tremendous anger and open hostility" from Pyongyang.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:      
   Pennon Group                  FY18
   Spectris Plc                  Q118
       SSE                       FY18
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.