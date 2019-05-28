London Market Report
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 28

    May 28 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 28
points higher at 7,306 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * HSBC: HSBC Holdings PLC on Monday named Kanakanjan Ray as head of
its Financial Institutions Group in Southeast Asia.
    * FINABLR: Payments and foreign exchange company Finablr plans to
use half of the proceeds from its share sale in London earlier this month to
expand both organically and via acquisitions, its chief executive said on
Sunday.
    * GALLIFORD: Britain's Galliford Try plc said on Saturday it had
rejected a bid from home builder Bovis Homes Group as the offer was not
in the interests of all shareholders.
    * BP: BP Plc continued on Friday the restart of the small crude
distillation unit (CDU) at its 413,500 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana,
refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.
    * ACACIA MINING, BARRICK GOLD: Barrick Gold Corp's offer to buy the
rest of Acacia Mining for $787 million is fair because the Canadian
company is taking on more risk by increasing its exposure to Tanzania, its chief
executive said on Friday.
    * GOLD: Gold prices inched lower on Tuesday, dropping for the first time in
four sessions, as the dollar rebounded from multi-week lows after the European
Union parliamentary election results and amid simmering Sino-U.S. trade
tensions.
    * OIL: Brent crude oil prices consolidated above $70 per barrel on Tuesday
as supply cuts led by producer club OPEC and U.S. sanctions on Iran's and
Venezuela's fuel exports outweighed concerns about an economic slowdown.

    * The UK blue chip index added 0.7% on Friday after Prime Minister Theresa
May announced her resignation date as head of her party in a widely expected
move that nevertheless raises the prospect of a successor likely to seek a more
hardline Brexit deal.
