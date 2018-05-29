UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 29

May 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 36 points lower at 7,695 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * VEDANTA RESOURCES: India's Tamil Nadu state has ordered a permanent closure of a big copper smelter run by London-listed Vedanta Resources , the state chief minister said on Monday, after protests demanding its shutdown killed 13 people last week. * ITV PLC: British broadcaster ITV Plc is considering entering into a joint venture valued at 1 billion pounds ($1.33 billion) with BBC to acquire half of broadcaster UKTV, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Monday. * PRET A MANGER: Luxembourg-based JAB Holdings is set to buy British sandwich chain Pret A Manger (IPO-PRET.L) for 1.5 billion pounds ($2.0 billion), including debt, from its private equity owners, the Financial Times reported late on Monday. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: Britain could sell a 10 percent stake in Royal Bank of Scotland as soon as this week, Sky News reported on Monday, citing banking sources. * STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered's private equity arm is seeking to sell its stake in a unit of Saudi Binladin Group, the construction group whose owners were entangled in Saudi Arabia's anti-corruption purge, said three sources familiar with the matter. * OIL: Oil prices were mixed in Asian trading on Tuesday, but remained under pressure from expectations that Saudi Arabia and Russia would pump more crude to ease a potential shortfall in supply. * The UK blue chip index ended the day up 0.18 percent at 7,730.28 points on Friday. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)