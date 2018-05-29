UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 29

May 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 36 points lower at 7,695 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * VEDANTA RESOURCES: India's Tamil Nadu state has ordered a permanent closure of a big copper smelter run by London-listed Vedanta Resources , the state chief minister said on Monday, after protests demanding its shutdown killed 13 people last week. * ITV PLC: British broadcaster ITV Plc is considering entering into a joint venture valued at 1 billion pounds ($1.33 billion) with BBC to acquire half of broadcaster UKTV, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Monday. * PRET A MANGER: Luxembourg-based JAB Holdings is set to buy British sandwich chain Pret A Manger ( IPO-PRET.L topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)