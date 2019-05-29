UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 29

May 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 34 points lower at 7,235 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * HSBC: HSBC Holdings PLC plans to boost its Asia retail wealth management staff by about 300 by end of this year, with Europe's biggest lender by assets sharpening its focus on Singapore to add to its presence in core markets of Hong Kong and China. * GOLD: Gold prices steadied on Wednesday, as global economic concerns dented risk appetite but a strong dollar capped gains as it competed to get preference over bullion as a safe-haven bet. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Wednesday on concerns the Sino-U.S. trade war could trigger a global economic downturn, but relatively tight supply amid OPEC output cuts and political tensions in the Middle East offered some support. * The UK blue chip index closed was 0.1% lower as a drop in blue-chip tobacco stocks after a report showing declining cigarette volumes and losses in pharmaceutical giants was enough to offset gains in mining heavyweights and push London's main stock index into the red on Tuesday. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Biome Technologies PLC Half Year 2019 Earnings Caledonia Investments PLC Full Year 2018 Earnings AVEVA Group PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Telford Homes PLC Full Year 2019 Earnings Capri Holdings Ltd Q4 2019 Earnings TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)