UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 3

May 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 21 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * UNILEVER: Unilever Plc's shareholders approved a new executive pay policy on Wednesday, but the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods group faced a bruising backlash at what is expected to be its last annual general meeting in London. * ABCAM: Biotech firm Abcam said Horizon Discovery had rejected a 270 million pound ($368 million) approach, adding it had gone public with its takeover interest to try to force the British company to open talks. * INMARSAT: Investors in Inmarsat voted against the British satellite firm's remuneration report as they made clear their unhappiness at executive rewards for a year in which the company's shares fell 35 percent. * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Thursday, weighed down by swelling U.S. crude inventories and record weekly U.S. production that is countering efforts by producer group OPEC to cut supplies and prop up prices. * GOLD: Gold prices rose for a second session on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady as expected at the end of a two-day policy meeting, while investors awaited U.S.-China trade talks. * EX-DIVS: G4S, Kingfisher, London Stock Exchange, Mondi, Unilever, will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 4.73 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent higher at 7,543.20 points on Wednesday, posting a fifth session of gains in a row as metal prices boosted miners and first-quarter earnings reports lifted the London stock market. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Glencore Q1 production report IMI Plc Interim Management Statement Lancashire Q1 Earnings Release Esure Q1 Earnings Release Trinity Mirror Trading statement/AGM Smith & Nephew Trading Statement GSK AGM Moneysupermarket AGM Rolls Royce AGM Reckitt Benckiser AGM TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)