May 3, 2018 / 5:49 AM / Updated 8 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    May 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 21
points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * UNILEVER: Unilever Plc's shareholders approved a new executive
pay policy on Wednesday, but the Anglo-Dutch consumer goods group faced a
bruising backlash at what is expected to be its last annual general meeting in
London. 
    * ABCAM: Biotech firm Abcam said Horizon Discovery had
rejected a 270 million pound ($368 million) approach, adding it had gone public
with its takeover interest to try to force the British company to open talks.

    * INMARSAT: Investors in Inmarsat voted against the British
satellite firm's remuneration report as they made clear their unhappiness at
executive rewards for a year in which the company's shares fell 35 percent. 

    * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Thursday, weighed down by swelling U.S. crude
inventories and record weekly U.S. production that is countering efforts by
producer group OPEC to cut supplies and prop up prices.
    * GOLD: Gold prices rose for a second session on Thursday after the U.S.
Federal Reserve held interest rates steady as expected at the end of a two-day
policy meeting, while investors awaited U.S.-China trade talks.
    * EX-DIVS: G4S, Kingfisher, London Stock Exchange,
Mondi, Unilever, will trade without entitlement to their
latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 4.73 points off the FTSE 100
according to Reuters calculations. 
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent higher at 7,543.20 points on
Wednesday, posting a fifth session of gains in a row as metal prices boosted
miners and first-quarter earnings reports lifted the London stock market. 

    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Glencore                     Q1 production report
 IMI Plc                      Interim Management Statement
 Lancashire                   Q1 Earnings Release
 Esure                        Q1 Earnings Release
 Trinity Mirror               Trading statement/AGM
 Smith & Nephew               Trading Statement
 GSK                          AGM
 Moneysupermarket             AGM
 Rolls Royce                  AGM
 Reckitt Benckiser            AGM
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    Financial Times                     
    Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
