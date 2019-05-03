UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 3

May 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point higher at 7,352 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * HSBC: HSBC Holdings PLC posted a 31 percent rise in first-quarter profit, beating estimates, bolstered by a surge in income in its core Asian business and as the London-headquartered bank managed to rein in costs. * GSK: British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc said on Thursday that its three-in-one drug Trelegy met the main goal of a late-stage asthma study, signalling a possible boost to its lung medicines division that has been hit by generic competition. * OIL: Oil prices on Friday were set to fall for the week as surging U.S. output and an expected supply increase from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) weighed on markets. * GOLD: Gold prices on Friday hovered near a four-month low hit in the previous session, after the U.S. Federal Reserve dampened expectations of a rate cut in the near term, boosting the dollar and setting the bullion on course for a weekly drop. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.5 percent on Thursday as copper miners fell and exporter stocks struggled despite weakness in sterling, while Metro Bank tanked after an accounting error caused quarterly profit to halve. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Numis Corporation PLC NUM.L Half Year 2019 Earnings HSBC Holdings PLC HSBA.L Q1 2019 Earnings InterContinental Hotels Group PLC IHG.L Q1 2019 Trading Statement Intu Properties PLC INTUP.L Q1 2019 Trading Statement ConvaTec Group PLC CTEC.L Q1 2019 Trading Statement Merlin Entertainments PLC MERL.L Q1 2019 Trading Statement TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)