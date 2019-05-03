Consumer Goods and Retail
May 3, 2019 / 5:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 3

2 Min Read

    May 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point
higher at 7,352 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * HSBC: HSBC Holdings PLC posted a 31 percent rise in first-quarter
profit, beating estimates, bolstered by a surge in income in its core Asian
business and as the London-headquartered bank managed to rein in costs.

    * GSK: British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc said on Thursday that
its three-in-one drug Trelegy met the main goal of a late-stage asthma study,
signalling a possible boost to its lung medicines division that has been hit by
generic competition.
    * OIL: Oil prices on Friday were set to fall for the week as surging U.S.
output and an expected supply increase from the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries (OPEC) weighed on markets.
    * GOLD: Gold prices on Friday hovered near a four-month low hit in the
previous session, after the U.S. Federal Reserve dampened expectations of a rate
cut in the near term, boosting the dollar and setting the bullion on course for
a weekly drop.
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.5 percent on Thursday as copper
miners fell and exporter stocks struggled despite weakness in sterling, while
Metro Bank tanked after an accounting error caused quarterly profit to halve.

    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Numis Corporation PLC               NUM.L    Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 HSBC Holdings PLC                   HSBA.L   Q1 2019 Earnings 
 InterContinental Hotels Group PLC   IHG.L    Q1 2019 Trading Statement 
 Intu Properties PLC                 INTUP.L  Q1 2019 Trading Statement 
 ConvaTec Group PLC                  CTEC.L   Q1 2019 Trading Statement 
 Merlin Entertainments PLC           MERL.L   Q1 2019 Trading Statement 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below