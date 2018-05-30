UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 30

May 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen to open 5 points lower at 7,628 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: Friends of the Earth plans to file a lawsuit against Royal Dutch Shell, accusing the oil company of failing to act on climate change, the environmental activist group said on Tuesday. * SSE: Britain's competition regulator on Tuesday set out more detail about what it intends to examine in its investigation of the tie-up between the retail power units of energy companies SSE and Innogy's Npower. * VEDANTA: Vedanta Resources is working on a legal challenge to an Indian state's closure of one of its copper smelters, but it will not proceed until tensions over the deaths of 13 people during protests last week have eased, two sources told Reuters. * WPP: Long-serving WPP chief executive Martin Sorrell is set to become chairman of financial holding company, Derriston Capital, just six weeks after stepping down from the world's largest advertiser, Sky News reported on Tuesday. * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: The British government should go ahead and sell more shares in state-backed Royal Bank of Scotland, bankers and industry experts said, even though it would likely mean a big loss to taxpayers. * Rolls-Royce: Britain's Rolls-Royce said on Tuesday it was tripling capacity to fix problems with its Trent 1000 engines that have left some of Boeing's BA.N 787 Dreamliner planes grounded. * OIL: Oil prices inched down on Wednesday amid concerns that Saudi Arabia and Russia will pump more crude in the second half of the year in response to falling global crude inventories and rising consumer prices. * The UK blue chip index ended the session with a 1.3 percent loss, hitting its lowest level in three weeks on Tuesday, while a profit warning at Dixons Carphone wiped one fifth off the retailer's market value. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Londonmetric Property PLC Full Year 2018 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)