May 30, 2018 / 5:36 AM / in 42 minutes

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 30

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    May 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen to open 5 points
lower at 7,628 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: Friends of the Earth plans to file a lawsuit against
Royal Dutch Shell, accusing the oil company of failing to act on
climate change, the environmental activist group said on Tuesday.
    * SSE: Britain's competition regulator on Tuesday set out more detail about
what it intends to examine in its investigation of the tie-up between the retail
power units of energy companies SSE and Innogy's
Npower.
    * VEDANTA: Vedanta Resources is working on a legal challenge to an Indian
state's closure of one of its copper smelters, but it will not proceed until
tensions over the deaths of 13 people during protests last week have eased, two
sources told Reuters.
    * WPP: Long-serving WPP chief executive Martin Sorrell is set to
become chairman of financial holding company, Derriston Capital, just
six weeks after stepping down from the world's largest advertiser, Sky News
reported on Tuesday.
    * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: The British government should go ahead and sell
more shares in state-backed Royal Bank of Scotland, bankers and industry
experts said, even though it would likely mean a big loss to
taxpayers.
    * Rolls-Royce: Britain's Rolls-Royce said on Tuesday it was tripling
capacity to fix problems with its Trent 1000 engines that have left some of
Boeing's BA.N 787 Dreamliner planes grounded.
    * OIL: Oil prices inched down on Wednesday amid concerns that Saudi Arabia
and Russia will pump more crude in the second half of the year in response to
falling global crude inventories and rising consumer prices.
    * The UK blue chip index ended the session with a 1.3 percent loss, hitting
its lowest level in three weeks on Tuesday, while a profit warning at Dixons
Carphone wiped one fifth off the retailer's market value.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Londonmetric Property PLC              Full Year 2018  Earnings Release
        
 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)
