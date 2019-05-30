London Market Report
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 30

    May 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 points
higher at 7,188 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * GOLD: Gold prices inched down on Thursday as bonds rallied and the dollar
hovered near a two-year high, negating the support from an increasingly bitter
Sino-U.S. trade dispute that rekindled doubts about global economic growth.

    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Thursday after an industry report showed a decline
in U.S. crude inventories that exceeded analyst expectations. 
    * EX-DIVS: Marks and Spencer, National Grid, Sage Group
 and Whitbread will trade without entitlement to their latest
dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 5.38 points off the FTSE 100 according to
Reuters calculations 
    * The UK blue chip index gave up 1.2% wobbled lower on Wednesday as signs of
an escalation in the China-U.S. trade conflict, coupled with growing worries of
a no-deal Brexit, hurt demand for risk.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Johnson Matthey PLC                      Full Year 2019 Earnings 
 Johnson Matthey PLC                      Q4 2019 Trading Statement 
 Pennon Group PLC                         Full Year 2019 Earnings 
 Helios Underwriting PLC                  Full Year 2018 Earnings 
 Daily Mail and General Trust             Half Year 2019 Earnings 
 FirstGroup PLC                           Full Year 2019 Earnings 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

