May 31, 2018 / 5:27 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 31

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    May 31 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is to open 4 points
higher at 7,693 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * WPP PLC: Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has
offered its support to WPP Plc's executive chairman, Roberto Quarta, by
recommending that shareholders of the world's largest advertiser re-elect him at
WPP's annual meeting on June 13.
    * HSBC/Royal Bank of Scotland: HSBC Holdings Plc has interviewed
outgoing Royal Bank of Scotland Chief Finance Officer Ewen Stevenson to
replace HSBC Finance Director Iain Mackay, The Times newspaper reported on
Thursday.
    * DRAX GROUP: Britain's Drax Power Station, part of Drax Group, has
submitted an application to planning authorities to develop a gas generation and
battery storage project, the firm said on Wednesday.
    * BRITAIN-ECONOMY: British consumers and businesses turned more confident in
May, a sign that the economy is recovering from a weak start to 2018, according
to surveys published on Thursday.
    * EX-DIVS: Marks & Spencer, National Grid, Taylor Wimpey
 will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on
Thursday, trimming 6 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations
 
    * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Thursday, after sharp gains in the previous
session, weighed down by a surprise increase in U.S. crude oil inventories and
expectations that OPEC and other producers could decide to increase output at a
meeting in June.
    * The UK blue chip ended up 0.75 percent on Wednesday after ending the
previous session at its lowest level in nearly three weeks.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Johnson Matthey Plc               Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
 FirstGroup Plc                    Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Card Factory Plc                  Q1 2018 Trading Statement Release
 Air Partner Plc                   Full Year 2018 Earnings Release
        
 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
