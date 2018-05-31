UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 31

May 31 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is to open 4 points higher at 7,693 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * WPP PLC: Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) has offered its support to WPP Plc's executive chairman, Roberto Quarta, by recommending that shareholders of the world's largest advertiser re-elect him at WPP's annual meeting on June 13. * HSBC/Royal Bank of Scotland: HSBC Holdings Plc has interviewed outgoing Royal Bank of Scotland Chief Finance Officer Ewen Stevenson to replace HSBC Finance Director Iain Mackay, The Times newspaper reported on Thursday. * DRAX GROUP: Britain's Drax Power Station, part of Drax Group, has submitted an application to planning authorities to develop a gas generation and battery storage project, the firm said on Wednesday. * BRITAIN-ECONOMY: British consumers and businesses turned more confident in May, a sign that the economy is recovering from a weak start to 2018, according to surveys published on Thursday. * EX-DIVS: Marks & Spencer, National Grid, Taylor Wimpey will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 6 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations * OIL: Oil prices dipped on Thursday, after sharp gains in the previous session, weighed down by a surprise increase in U.S. crude oil inventories and expectations that OPEC and other producers could decide to increase output at a meeting in June. * The UK blue chip ended up 0.75 percent on Wednesday after ending the previous session at its lowest level in nearly three weeks. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Johnson Matthey Plc Full Year 2018 Earnings Release FirstGroup Plc Full Year 2018 Earnings Release Card Factory Plc Q1 2018 Trading Statement Release Air Partner Plc Full Year 2018 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)