May 4, 2018 / 5:41 AM / Updated 28 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 4

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    May 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening open 29
points higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.    
    * HSBC: HSBC Holdings PLC posted on Friday an unexpected 4 percent
drop in first-quarter pre-tax profit due to a surge in investments, missing
estimates, and announced plans to initiate a new share buyback of up to $2
billion.
    * BT: BT Group Plc is set to reveal plans to cut thousands more jobs
as Britain's biggest telecommunications company battles to win back investors
still spooked by an accounting scandal in Italy last year, FT reported. on.ft.com/2KzNhki
    * BP: BP Plc is weighing an acquisition of some of BHP Billiton's
, energy assets as the British oil major seeks more U.S. shale,
Bloomberg reported. bloom.bg/2HLV40D
    * GOLD: Gold prices gained on Thursday, one day after the U.S. central bank
reassured investors that increases to interest rates would be gradual and as the
U.S. dollar softened, with geopolitical uncertainties also providing support.

    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.54 percent at 7,502.69 points on
Thursday, as a tumble in Smith & Nephew Plc's shares and weakness across
financials and health stocks dragged the FTSE 100 off a three-month high.


    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels                  Q1 2018 Earnings 
 Pearson                                        Q1 2018 Trading Statement
 InterContinental Hotels Group                  Q1 2018 Trading Statement
 International Personal Finance                 Q1 2018 Trading Update 
 International Consolidated Airlines            Q1 2018 Earnings 
 
        
 (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)
