UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 4

May 4 - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 38 points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures seen down 0.45% ahead of cash markets open.

* INCHCAPE: Auto dealership chain Inchcape on Monday appointed former Fujitsu Ltd 6702.T executive Duncan Tait as its chief executive officer, replacing Stefan Bomhard who was named as the top boss of Imperial Brands in February.

* HOTEL CHOCOLAT: British chocolatier Hotel Chocolat has increased its banking facilities to help get it through the coronavirus crisis, it said on Monday.

* UK’S DEFENSE MINISTER ON COVID: Having COVID-19 was “bloody awful,” British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said on Monday, saying that the virus had sapped his energy, reduced his will and temporarily taken away his sense of taste and smell for days.

* PENDRAGON: British auto retailer Pendragon Plc confirmed media reports on Monday that it held talks with rival Lookers Plc to explore a merger but the company said the discussions had now ceased.

* GULF MARINE: Gulf Marine Services on Monday rejected a $32 million takeover proposal from Seafox International saying the offer fundamentally undervalued the oilfield industry contractor.

* A slump in energy company stocks led the UK’s FTSE 100 index lower by 2.3% on Friday, with sentiment also dented by U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat to impose new tariffs on China over the coronavirus crisis.

