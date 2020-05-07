Earnings Season
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 7

    May 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening 1 point lower on Thursday, according to financial
bookmakers.
    
    * BOE: The Bank of England is unlikely to add to its
enormous stimulus for Britain's economy on Thursday, but the
historic hit to output and jobs that it is set to spell out will
raise the prospect of yet more bond-buying before long.

    * JOBS: Britain's job market came to a dead stop in April as
the coronavirus lockdown prompted a huge drop in economic
activity, from which businesses will take time to recover,
surveys showed.
    * AVIATION FIRMS: British aerospace and aviation firms must
look at existing government schemes and self-help measures
before individual packages for companies are considered, housing
minister Robert Jenrick said on Wednesday.
    * DEBENHAMS: British department store group Debenhams said
it will shut down five of its stores in Hammerson
leading to potentially 1,400 job cuts, as it failed to agree
rent terms with the mall operator
    * GSK: GlaxoSmithKline is selling $3.45 billion
worth of shares in Unilever's Indian business
on the open market, according to a deal marketing term sheet
seen by Reuters, cashing in late from the sale of the Horlicks
brand.
    * CARNIVAL: Carnival Corp's Princess Cruises
said on Wednesday its voyages would remain suspended through the
end of summer as reduced flights and travel bans around the
globe bring the industry to a virtual standstill.
    * GOLD: Gold rose as bleak economic data raised doubts about
a recovery in the coronavirus-hit global economy even though
some countries started to ease lockdown restrictions.

    * OIL: Oil prices steadied as data showed China's crude
imports rebounded, but market watchers expect gains to be capped
by the glut in supplies as the coronavirus pandemic crushes
global fuel demand.
    * London's FTSE 100 closed nearly flat on Wednesday as
record gains for healthcare stocks offset growing evidence of
the economic damage from the COVID-19 pandemic and escalating
U.S.-China tensions.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Provident Financial            Interim Management Statement
 IHG                            Trading Update
 Mondi                          Trading Update
 IMI                            Q1 Trading Update 
 National Express               Trading Update
 Rathbones                      Q1 Interim Management Statement
 Trainline                      FY Results
 AA                             FY Results
 BT Group                       FY Results
 Superdry                       Trading Statement 
 
