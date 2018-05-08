FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 8, 2018

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 8

    May 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 13 points higher at 7,580
on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * VIRGIN MONEY: Virgin Money said on Monday it had received an all-stock takeover
offer from rival CYBG Plc, a proposal that values the British lender at about 1.6
billion pounds ($2.17 billion).
    * TAKEDA-SHIRE: Takeda Pharmaceutical is nearing an agreement to buy rival
drugmaker Shire Plc, a deal which could be announced on Tuesday, the deadline set by
U.K. regulators for Takeda to make a firm offer for Shire, Bloomberg reported, citing sources. 
bloom.bg/2I0D92e
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc's Shell Gas B.V. unit said on Monday it was selling
its entire stake in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd for $3.3 billion.
    * BP: Iraq's state-run North Oil Company signed an agreement with BP on Monday to
triple output from the Kirkuk fields in the north of the country, Oil Minister Jabar al-Luaibi
said.
    * SKY: U.S. cable operator Comcast has formally notified the European Commission
of its intention to bid for Britain's pay-TV group Sky, starting the clock on a review,
a regulatory source told Reuters on Monday.
    * GOLD: Gold prices remained subdued on Tuesday as the dollar held steady near its 2018 high
on the relative strength of the U.S. economy.
    * OIL: Oil prices retreated from 3-1/2 year highs on Tuesday as investors waited on an
announcement by President Donald Trump on whether the United States will reimpose sanctions on
Iran.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.86 percent higher at 7,567.14 points on Friday, helped by
strong results from British Airways owner IAG, while HSBC joined French banks in reporting
weaker profit which hit its shares.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Savills                      AGM Statement
 William Hill                 Trading Statement 
 Anglo American               AGM
 
 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)
