UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 9

May 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 7 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * FOX: Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's Chief Executive James Murdoch would not move to Disney if Fox deal closes, WSJ reported. on.wsj.com/2rvmrla * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc's corporate venture arm and GXP Investments led a $7.6 million investment in energy storage startup Axiom Energy to expand its service to grocery stores and cold-storage facilities, Bloomberg reported. bloom.bg/2I8e7hN * VODAFONE: Telecoms operator Vodafone Plc is close to buying large parts of John Malone's European cable group Liberty Global Plc in a deal worth about 18 billion euros. on.ft.com/2K5DFfU * GOLD: prices slipped in early trade on Wednesday, as the dollar regained ground after briefly dipping earlier following U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal. * OIL: Crude oil prices jumped back to near 3 1/2-year highs on Wednesday after President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of an international nuclear deal with Iran, sparking worries about global oil supplies. * FTSE 100 ended flat at 7,565.75 points on Tuesday after a public holiday despite dealmaking dominated activity in UK stocks, with gains in Shire Plc and Virgin Money. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Compass Group Half Year 2018 Earnings OneSavings Bank Q1 Trading Update Provident Financial Q1 2018 Trading Update JD Wetherspoon Q3 Trading Update Renishaw Q3 Trading Update Greggs Q1 Trading Update G4S PLC Q1 2018 Trading Update Imperial Brands Half Year 2018 Earnings (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)