May 9, 2018 / 5:41 AM / in an hour

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 9

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    May 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 7
points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.     
    
    * FOX: Twenty-First Century Fox Inc's Chief Executive James Murdoch
would not move to Disney if Fox deal closes, WSJ reported. on.wsj.com/2rvmrla
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc's corporate venture arm and GXP
Investments led a $7.6 million investment in energy storage startup Axiom Energy
to expand its service to grocery stores and cold-storage facilities, Bloomberg
reported. bloom.bg/2I8e7hN
    * VODAFONE: Telecoms operator Vodafone Plc is close to buying large
parts of John Malone's European cable group Liberty Global Plc in a
deal worth about 18 billion euros. on.ft.com/2K5DFfU
    * GOLD: prices slipped in early trade on Wednesday, as the dollar regained
ground after briefly dipping earlier following U.S. President Donald Trump's
decision to pull out of the Iran nuclear deal.
    * OIL: Crude oil prices jumped back to near 3 1/2-year highs on Wednesday
after President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of an international
nuclear deal with Iran, sparking worries about global oil supplies.
    * FTSE 100 ended flat at 7,565.75 points on Tuesday after a public holiday
despite dealmaking dominated activity in UK stocks, with gains in Shire Plc
 and Virgin Money.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Compass Group                  Half Year 2018 Earnings
 OneSavings Bank                Q1 Trading Update
 Provident Financial            Q1 2018 Trading Update
 JD Wetherspoon                 Q3 Trading Update
 Renishaw                       Q3 Trading Update
 Greggs                         Q1 Trading Update
 G4S PLC                        Q1 2018 Trading Update
 Imperial Brands                Half Year 2018 Earnings
 (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru)
