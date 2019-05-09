London Market Report
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 9

    May 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 33 points
lower at 7,238 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * STAGECOACH: Stagecoach Group said on Wednesday it had begun legal
action against Britain's Department for Transport after the company's bid to
continue operating a rail route was rejected due to concerns over pensions.

    * STANDARD CHARTERED: Standard Chartered has become the latest
British firm to attract investor criticism of executive pensions, although
shareholders stopped short of blocking the lender's pay plans outright in a vote
on Wednesday.
    * GSK: Australia's competition regulator said on Thursday it will not oppose
GlaxoSmithKline's deal to buy Pfizer's consumer healthcare
business.
    * BP, SHELL:  U.S. Gulf Coast refiners are bidding up prices for medium,
high-sulfur crude produced in the Gulf of Mexico by BP Plc and Royal
Dutch Shell Plc as they face a global shortage of heavy and sour crude,
trade sources said.
    * OIL: Oil prices dropped 1 percent on Thursday amid concerns over the
escalating trade battle between the United States and China, despite a surprise
fall in U.S. crude stockpiles.
    * GOLD:  Gold prices held steady on Thursday ahead of Sino-U.S. trade
negotiations, while demand for government bonds and Japanese yen and a key
technical resistance limited gains for the safe-haven metal.
    * EX-DIVS: Admiral Group, BP, Centrica and Hiscox
 will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on
Thursday, trimming 8.8 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations
 
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent higher on Wednesday as investors
welcomed indications from Washington that it and Beijing could be closer to a
trade deal, though the mood remained wary and dull earnings updates kept a lid
on gains, and was also boosted by oil stocks after data showed a surprise draw
in U.S. crude inventories.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:  
 Barratt Developments Plc               Trading statement
 Derwent London Plc                     Q1 Trading statement
 Air Partner Plc                        Full year result
 Superdry Plc                           Trading statement
 BT Group Plc                           Full year result
 RSA Insurance Group Plc                Q1 Trading statement
 Mondi Plc                              Q1 Trading statement
 IMI Plc                                Q1 Trading statement
 National Express Group Plc             Q1 Trading statement
 WM Morrison Supermarkets               Q1 Trading statement
 Cambria Automobiles                    Half year result
 
 (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka and Adil Bhat in Bengaluru)
